FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi IDFF 2021 Announces Lineup

The programme includes sections on Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, CinéDOC TV, CinéDOC Cinema Collection and Special Screenings. The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Online Screenings, Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara TV, and others.
“This year we have fully embraced the hybrid festival format, reaching out to audiences through different platforms (Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara Television, DAFilms, and our website) and selecting the best documentaries from our past editions within the Best of” CinéDOC-Tbilisi programme. This year, we have the traditional competition section Focus Caucasus, a competition for the newest documentaries from Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Ten films will compete for the Focus Caucasus Award and the Special Jury Award. All films will be screened online during weekends and will be followed by moderated discussions. A new partner this year is the public broadcaster of the Adjara region: Adjara Television”, Mariam Chutkerashvili, Festival Programme and Guest Coordinator, told FNE.
The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.
Focus Caucasus Competition:
A Butcher's Daughter (Azerbaijan,Georgia)
Directed by Leylakhanim Ganbarli
Produced by Butafilm
Coproduced by Chai Khana
Sunny (Georgia)
Directed by Keti Matchavariani
Produced by Terra Incognita Films
I Have No Wings (Georgia)
Directed by Nino Memanishvili
Produced by Studio CHVEN & Studio Ka
Jane Jan (Armenia, Georgia)
Directed by Merri Mkrtchian)
Coproduced by Chai Khana
MSHT-15. Angel Of Happiness (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili
Produced by BILDSCHÖN FILMPRODUKTION
Coproduced by Studio AKROBAT, Ltd.
Papanin (Azerbaijan)
Directed by Turkan Huseynova
Storgetnya (Armenia, France)
Directed by Hovig Hagopian
They Whisper But Sometimes Scream (Azerbaijan, Georgia)
Directed by Lala Aliyeva
Produced by Lala Aliyeva
The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze
Produced by Nanimeter
Taming The Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Salome Jashi
Coproduced by Sakdoc Film
Supported by GNFC