FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi IDFF 2021 Announces Lineup

TBILISI: Ten titles have been selected for the International Competition section of the 9th edition of CinéDOC-Tbilisi , the most important documentary film festival in Georgia. The festival will take place from 15 August to 15 September 2021.

The programme includes sections on Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, CinéDOC TV, CinéDOC Cinema Collection and Special Screenings. The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Online Screenings, Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara TV, and others.

“This year we have fully embraced the hybrid festival format, reaching out to audiences through different platforms (Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara Television, DAFilms, and our website) and selecting the best documentaries from our past editions within the Best of” CinéDOC-Tbilisi programme. This year, we have the traditional competition section Focus Caucasus, a competition for the newest documentaries from Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Ten films will compete for the Focus Caucasus Award and the Special Jury Award. All films will be screened online during weekends and will be followed by moderated discussions. A new partner this year is the public broadcaster of the Adjara region: Adjara Television”, Mariam Chutkerashvili, Festival Programme and Guest Coordinator, told FNE.

The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.

Focus Caucasus Competition:

A Butcher's Daughter (Azerbaijan,Georgia)

Directed by Leylakhanim Ganbarli

Produced by Butafilm

Coproduced by Chai Khana

Sunny (Georgia)

Directed by Keti Matchavariani

Produced by Terra Incognita Films

I Have No Wings (Georgia)

Directed by Nino Memanishvili

Produced by Studio CHVEN & Studio Ka

Jane Jan (Armenia, Georgia)

Directed by Merri Mkrtchian)

Coproduced by Chai Khana

MSHT-15. Angel Of Happiness (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili

Produced by BILDSCHÖN FILMPRODUKTION

Coproduced by Studio AKROBAT, Ltd.

Papanin (Azerbaijan)

Directed by Turkan Huseynova

Storgetnya (Armenia, France)

Directed by Hovig Hagopian

They Whisper But Sometimes Scream (Azerbaijan, Georgia)

Directed by Lala Aliyeva

Produced by Lala Aliyeva

The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Jegnaradze

Produced by Nanimeter

Taming The Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Salome Jashi

Coproduced by Sakdoc Film

Supported by GNFC