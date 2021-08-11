11-08-2021

FESTIVALS: CinéDOC-Tbilisi IDFF 2021 Announces Lineup

    TBILISI: Ten titles have been selected for the International Competition section of the 9th edition of CinéDOC-Tbilisi, the most important documentary film festival in Georgia. The festival will take place from 15 August to 15 September 2021.

    The programme includes sections on Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, CinéDOC TV, CinéDOC Cinema Collection and Special Screenings. The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Online Screenings, Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara TV, and others.

    “This year we have fully embraced the hybrid festival format, reaching out to audiences through different platforms (Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara Television, DAFilms, and our website) and selecting the best documentaries from our past editions within the Best of” CinéDOC-Tbilisi programme. This year, we have the traditional competition section Focus Caucasus, a competition for the newest documentaries from Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. Ten films will compete for the Focus Caucasus Award and the Special Jury Award. All films will be screened online during weekends and will be followed by moderated discussions. A new partner this year is the public broadcaster of the Adjara region: Adjara Television”, Mariam Chutkerashvili, Festival Programme and Guest Coordinator, told FNE.

    The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.

    Focus Caucasus Competition:

    A Butcher's Daughter (Azerbaijan,Georgia)
    Directed by Leylakhanim Ganbarli
    Produced by Butafilm
    Coproduced by Chai Khana

    Sunny (Georgia)
    Directed by Keti Matchavariani
    Produced by Terra Incognita Films

    I Have No Wings (Georgia)
    Directed by Nino Memanishvili
    Produced by Studio CHVEN & Studio Ka

    Jane Jan (Armenia, Georgia)
    Directed by Merri Mkrtchian)
    Coproduced by Chai Khana

    MSHT-15. Angel Of Happiness (Georgia, Germany)
    Directed by Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili
    Produced by BILDSCHÖN FILMPRODUKTION
    Coproduced by Studio AKROBAT, Ltd.

    Papanin (Azerbaijan)
    Directed by Turkan Huseynova

    Storgetnya (Armenia, France)
    Directed by Hovig Hagopian

    They Whisper But Sometimes Scream (Azerbaijan, Georgia)
    Directed by Lala Aliyeva
    Produced by Lala Aliyeva

    The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
    Directed by Ana Jegnaradze
    Produced by Nanimeter

    Taming The Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
    Directed by Salome Jashi
    Coproduced by Sakdoc Film
    Supported by GNFC

