GRANTS: Georgia's GNFC Announces Short Fiction Film Production Grants

TBILISI: The Georgian National Film Center distributed 184,001 EUR / 683,604 GEL for the production of 10 short fiction films to be directed by Levan Nakashidze, Giorgi Tavartkiladze, Tedo Dolidze, Giorgi Samsiani, Levan Sikharulidze, Giorgi Arabuli, Giorgi Antidze, Eldar Shengelaia, Irine Javakhidze and Shalva Sokurashvili.

The winners were chosen from among 56 projects competing for the grants.

The results of the competition were announced on 13 August 2021.

Click HERE for the grants chart.