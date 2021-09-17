17-09-2021

FESTIVALS: Storgetnya Wins 2021 CineDOC - Tbilisi

    TBILISI: Storgetnya by Iranian director Hovig Hagopian was awarded Best Film at the 9th edition of CinéDOC - Tbilisi, the most important documentary film festival in Georgia, which took place online from 15 August to 15 September 2021.

    The programme of this year’s festival included the following sections: Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, CinéDOC TV, CinéDOC Cinema Collection, and Special Screenings.

    The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Online Screenings, Georgian Public BroadcasterAdjara TV, and others.

    FNE spoke to Ileana Stanculescu, Festival coordinator of the CinéDOC-Tbilisi Film Festival, about the challenges of organising the 2021 edition. Click HERE for the podcast.

    The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.

    Focus Caucasus Competition:

    Focus Caucasus Award:
    Storgetnya (Armenia, France)
    Directed by Hovig Hagopian

    Special Jury Mention:
    The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
    Directed by Ana Jegnaradze

    Special Jury Mention:
    Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
    Directed by Salome Jashi

