FESTIVALS: Storgetnya Wins 2021 CineDOC - Tbilisi

The programme of this year’s festival included the following sections: Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, CinéDOC TV, CinéDOC Cinema Collection, and Special Screenings.
The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Online Screenings, Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara TV, and others.
FNE spoke to Ileana Stanculescu, Festival coordinator of the CinéDOC-Tbilisi Film Festival, about the challenges of organising the 2021 edition. Click HERE for the podcast.
The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.
Focus Caucasus Competition:
Focus Caucasus Award:
Storgetnya (Armenia, France)
Directed by Hovig Hagopian
Special Jury Mention:
The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)
Directed by Ana Jegnaradze
Special Jury Mention:
Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Salome Jashi