FESTIVALS: Storgetnya Wins 2021 CineDOC - Tbilisi

TBILISI: Storgetnya by Iranian director Hovig Hagopian was awarded Best Film at the 9th edition of CinéDOC - Tbilisi , the most important documentary film festival in Georgia, which took place online from 15 August to 15 September 2021.

The programme of this year’s festival included the following sections: Focus Caucasus, CinéDOC-young, CinéDOC TV, CinéDOC Cinema Collection, and Special Screenings.

The festival combines different platforms: CinéDOC TV Hall, Online Screenings, Georgian Public Broadcaster, Adjara TV, and others.

FNE spoke to Ileana Stanculescu, Festival coordinator of the CinéDOC-Tbilisi Film Festival, about the challenges of organising the 2021 edition. Click HERE for the podcast.

The festival is organised by the Noosfera Foundation.

Focus Caucasus Competition:

Focus Caucasus Award:

Storgetnya (Armenia, France)

Directed by Hovig Hagopian

Special Jury Mention:

The Dead Will Understand (Georgia)

Directed by Ana Jegnaradze

Special Jury Mention:

Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Salome Jashi