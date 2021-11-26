FESTIVALS: Tbilisi Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

TBILISI: Nine titles have been selected for the Georgian Full-length Fictions Competition of the 22nd edition of the Tbilisi International Film Festival , which will take place in person 5 – 12 December 2021.

Nine titles have also been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while the Georgian Shorts + Animation Competition was completed with 18 films.

“After 2020’s online festival, we are proud that this year our festival will be back in Cinema Amirani, where the audiences will get a chance to experience films on a big screen and with a good sound system. The festival team has selected all the best film productions from all around the world, with most films screened twice, as the Cinema seats count is cut in half due to the Covid pandemic. Additional regulations will be in place: audience members will be asked to present their “Green Passports”, or negative PCR-test results before the screening; face-masks and social distancing in the halls is also mandatory. Nonetheless, we believe everyone will enjoy watching exceptional films together and have some time and space to discuss them afterwards”, Programme Coordinator Gurami Ghonghadze told FNE.

The film festival combines masterclasses and film screenings. This year the festival will include only national competitions, although the audience will have the opportunity to attend film screenings from the following sections: European Forum, Americas, Horizons, Rebellion, and Made In Germany.

Georgian Panorama Competitions

Full-Length Fiction Competition:

Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)

Directed by Levan Koguashvili

Produced by Kino Iberica

Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg

Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation

Late Autumn (Georgia)

Directed by Gia Barabadze

Produced by Shvidkatsa +

Otar's Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)

Directed by Soso Bliadze

Produced by MAISIS PERI

Ursus (Ukraine, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Otar Shamatava

Produced by Fresh Production

Veggie Garden in the Conflict Zone (Georgia)

Directed by Beso Solomonashvili

Produced by BisStudia

Wet Sand (Georgia, Switzerland)

Directed by Elene Naveriani

Produced by Maximage GmbH

What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Alexandre Koberidze

Produced by DFFB

Why Are We Together (Georgia)

Directed by Ilo Ghlonti, Levan Ghlonti

Produced by Studio Phonogram

Winter Blues (Georgia)

Directed by Tazo Narimanidze

Produced by Film Asylum

Documentaries Competition:

Artist or Artisan (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Tskhvediani

Produced by Funder Nikoloz Abramashvili

Dead Souls' Vacation (Georgia)

Directed by Keko Chelidze

Produced by Parachute Films

Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)

Directed by Tatia Skhirtladze

Produced by Berg Hammer Film

I Have No Wings (Georgia)

Directed by Nino Memanishvili

Produced by Studio CHVEN

MSHT-15. Angel of Happiness (Georgia)

Directed by Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili

Produced by BILDSCHÖN FILMPRODUKTION

Pavilion (Georgia)

Directed by Marita Tevzadze, Ana Jegnaradze

Produced by Namimeter

Stone of Hell (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze, Tekla Aslanishvili

Produced by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze, Tekla Aslanishvili

Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

Produced by Mira Film

Water Has No Borders (Georgia, France)

Directed by Maradia Tsaava

Produced by OpyoDoc

Shorts + Animation Competition:

10:45 (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Gogichaishvili

45 (Georgia)

Directed by Tea Vatsadze

Black Sea (Georgia, Portugal)

Directed by Tinatin Emiridze, Khvicha Emiridze

Chiatura (France, Georgia)

Directed by Toby Andris

Compassion (Georgia)

Directed by Zviad Tsikolia

Delilah (USA)

Directed by Nika Agiashvili

Heatwave (Georgia, Croatia)

Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani

Homo Georgicus: Where is the Lost Land? (Georgia)

Directed by Sandro Wysocki

Microdistrict (Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Chalauri

Mirage Hotel (Georgia)

Directed by Guram Bakradze

Neighbour (Georgia)

Directed by David Borchkhadze

Number 26 (Georgia)

Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili

Pool (Georgia)

Directed by Salome Latsabidze

Sorry for Being Late (Georgia, Germany)

Directed by Luka Beradze

The Bee Fall (Georgia)

Directed by Vajiko Chachkhiani

The Load (Georgia)

Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili

The Victim (Germany, Georgia)

Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili

The Watchers (Georgia)

Directed by Sandro Suladze