FESTIVALS: Tbilisi Film Festival 2021 Announces Lineup

Nine titles have also been selected for the Georgian Documentaries Competition, while the Georgian Shorts + Animation Competition was completed with 18 films.
“After 2020’s online festival, we are proud that this year our festival will be back in Cinema Amirani, where the audiences will get a chance to experience films on a big screen and with a good sound system. The festival team has selected all the best film productions from all around the world, with most films screened twice, as the Cinema seats count is cut in half due to the Covid pandemic. Additional regulations will be in place: audience members will be asked to present their “Green Passports”, or negative PCR-test results before the screening; face-masks and social distancing in the halls is also mandatory. Nonetheless, we believe everyone will enjoy watching exceptional films together and have some time and space to discuss them afterwards”, Programme Coordinator Gurami Ghonghadze told FNE.
The film festival combines masterclasses and film screenings. This year the festival will include only national competitions, although the audience will have the opportunity to attend film screenings from the following sections: European Forum, Americas, Horizons, Rebellion, and Made In Germany.
Georgian Panorama Competitions
Full-Length Fiction Competition:
Brighton 4th (Georgia, Bulgaria, Russia, Monaco, USA)
Directed by Levan Koguashvili
Produced by Kino Iberica
Coproduced by the Georgian Public Broadcaster, Art Fest, Moskvich Films, KNM Monaco, Broken Cage Studio, Give Me Liberty Mfg
Supported by the Georgian National Film Center, the Bulgarian National Film Center, the Cartu Foundation
Late Autumn (Georgia)
Directed by Gia Barabadze
Produced by Shvidkatsa +
Otar's Death (Georgia, Germany, Lithuania)
Directed by Soso Bliadze
Produced by MAISIS PERI
Ursus (Ukraine, Bulgaria, Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Otar Shamatava
Produced by Fresh Production
Veggie Garden in the Conflict Zone (Georgia)
Directed by Beso Solomonashvili
Produced by BisStudia
Wet Sand (Georgia, Switzerland)
Directed by Elene Naveriani
Produced by Maximage GmbH
What Do We See When We Look At The Sky? (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Alexandre Koberidze
Produced by DFFB
Why Are We Together (Georgia)
Directed by Ilo Ghlonti, Levan Ghlonti
Produced by Studio Phonogram
Winter Blues (Georgia)
Directed by Tazo Narimanidze
Produced by Film Asylum
Documentaries Competition:
Artist or Artisan (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Tskhvediani
Produced by Funder Nikoloz Abramashvili
Dead Souls' Vacation (Georgia)
Directed by Keko Chelidze
Produced by Parachute Films
Glory to the Queen (Austria, Georgia, Serbia)
Directed by Tatia Skhirtladze
Produced by Berg Hammer Film
I Have No Wings (Georgia)
Directed by Nino Memanishvili
Produced by Studio CHVEN
MSHT-15. Angel of Happiness (Georgia)
Directed by Vakhtang Kuntsev-Gabashvili
Produced by BILDSCHÖN FILMPRODUKTION
Pavilion (Georgia)
Directed by Marita Tevzadze, Ana Jegnaradze
Produced by Namimeter
Stone of Hell (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze, Tekla Aslanishvili
Produced by Giorgi Gago Gagoshidze, Tekla Aslanishvili
Taming the Garden (Switzerland, Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Salomé Jashi
Produced by Mira Film
Water Has No Borders (Georgia, France)
Directed by Maradia Tsaava
Produced by OpyoDoc
Shorts + Animation Competition:
10:45 (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Gogichaishvili
45 (Georgia)
Directed by Tea Vatsadze
Black Sea (Georgia, Portugal)
Directed by Tinatin Emiridze, Khvicha Emiridze
Chiatura (France, Georgia)
Directed by Toby Andris
Compassion (Georgia)
Directed by Zviad Tsikolia
Delilah (USA)
Directed by Nika Agiashvili
Heatwave (Georgia, Croatia)
Directed by Tornike Gogrichiani
Homo Georgicus: Where is the Lost Land? (Georgia)
Directed by Sandro Wysocki
Microdistrict (Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Chalauri
Mirage Hotel (Georgia)
Directed by Guram Bakradze
Neighbour (Georgia)
Directed by David Borchkhadze
Number 26 (Georgia)
Directed by Gvantsa Meparishvili
Pool (Georgia)
Directed by Salome Latsabidze
Sorry for Being Late (Georgia, Germany)
Directed by Luka Beradze
The Bee Fall (Georgia)
Directed by Vajiko Chachkhiani
The Load (Georgia)
Directed by Miranda Namicheishvili
The Victim (Germany, Georgia)
Directed by Giorgi Varsimashvili
The Watchers (Georgia)
Directed by Sandro Suladze