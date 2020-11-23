National Film Institute - Hungary Launches Streaming Platform

BUDAPEST: The National Film Institute - Hungary launched Filmio , a platform streaming Hungarian films, on 19 November 2020. More than 220 productions are available on the site, including 160 feature films, animations, documentaries and television films.

"We've repaid an old debt with launching Filmio," Hungary's Film Commissioner Csaba Káel said in a statement. "A platform was missing where the audience could find a significant part of the Hungarian film production in one package, legally and in excellent quality.”

The platform offers a broad range of films, from the oldest one, the 1915 film The Undesirable / A tolonc by Michael Curtiz, through films released in 2019. The Oscar-winning Son of Saul / Saul fia and last decade's biggest Hungarian blockbuster Bet on Revenge / Kincsem are also available. The selection will be expanded regularly.

Filmio is a subscription-based platform, with a monthly fee of 2.5 EUR / 890 HUF until the end of the year, increasing to 3.3 EUR / 1190 HUF in 2021.

The platform is currently available only in Hungary. It plans to include English and Hungarian subtitles and expand into a Central European streaming platform, with the film institutes of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia providing their own content.