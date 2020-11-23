National Film Institute - Hungary Launches Streaming Platform

"We've repaid an old debt with launching Filmio," Hungary's Film Commissioner Csaba Káel said in a statement. "A platform was missing where the audience could find a significant part of the Hungarian film production in one package, legally and in excellent quality.”
The platform offers a broad range of films, from the oldest one, the 1915 film The Undesirable / A tolonc by Michael Curtiz, through films released in 2019. The Oscar-winning Son of Saul / Saul fia and last decade's biggest Hungarian blockbuster Bet on Revenge / Kincsem are also available. The selection will be expanded regularly.
Filmio is a subscription-based platform, with a monthly fee of 2.5 EUR / 890 HUF until the end of the year, increasing to 3.3 EUR / 1190 HUF in 2021.
The platform is currently available only in Hungary. It plans to include English and Hungarian subtitles and expand into a Central European streaming platform, with the film institutes of Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia providing their own content.