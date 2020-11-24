PRODUCTION: British/Hungarian Mrs Harris Goes to Budapest

BUDAPEST: The British/Hungarian coproduction Mrs Harris Goes to Paris is currently filming in Hungary until the end of November 2020. The film will move on to Paris and London to shoot additional scenes. Anthony Fabian's comedy is the newest adaptation of Paul Gallico's bestseller set in the 1950s, about an English cleaning lady who falls in love with a Dior dress and goes to Paris to buy the expensive garment.

Mrs. Harris is played by the British actress Lesley Manville, who was nominated for an Oscar for her supporting role in Phantom Thread. The French star Isabelle Huppert appears as the head of Dior, Madame Colbert. She was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Elle. The cast includes Lucas Bravo, Jason Isaacs, Alba Baptista and Lambert Wilson.

The total budget is approximately 11 m EUR / 4 billion HUF, and the National Film Institute - Hungary supported the film with 779,105 EUR / 279.5 m HUF. The production companies are Moonriver Content, Superbe Films and Elysian Films. Daniel Kesmery and Jonathan Halperyn (Hero Squared) are the Hungarian coproducers, with 170 members of the crew from Hungary.

The Hungarian capital doubles for Paris and London. The interior of the Dior fashion house has been built at the Origo Studios. Mrs Harris Goes to Paris will be released in 2021.

Production Information:

Producers:

Elysian Films (UK)

Superbe Films (France)

Moonriver Content (UK)

Coproducer: Hero Squared (Hungary)

Coproducers: Daniel Kesmery and Jonathan Halperyn



Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary

Credits:

Director: Anthony Fabian

Scriptwriter: Carroll Cartwright, Anthony Fabian

DoP: Felix Wiedemann

Editor: Barney Pilling

Cast: Lesley Manville, Isabelle Huppert, Lucas Bravo, Jason Isaacs, Alba Baptista and Lambert Wilson