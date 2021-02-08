FESTIVALS: Budapest International Documentary Festival 2021 Moves Online

BIDF will show the most recent (finished in 2019 or 2020) documentaries. After the premiere screenings the films will be available in Hungary on the festival's home page until 10 March. The prizes will be awarded by a jury composed of 25 international and national experts.
Garin Hovannisian's I Am not Alone (USA) will open the festival, telling the story of a man who walked across Armenia in the hope of inspiring a revolution. The competition includes 11 features from the CEE region, of which five are Hungarian.
International competition:
Acasă My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)
Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc
Produced by Manifest Film
Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company
Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio
A Little Girl (France)
Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz
A Married Couple (Denmark)
Directed by Emil Langballe
The Art of Movement / A mozdulat művészete (Germany, Hungary)
Directed by Boglárka Börcsök, Andreas Bolm
Produced by Whole Wall Films
Coproduced by Tanzfonds Erbe
Supported by József Attila Circle, National Film Institute – Film Archive
A Thousand Cuts (USA, Philippines)
Directed by Ramona S. Diaz)
Motherlands / Anyaföldek (Hungary, Romania)
Directed by Gabriel Babsi
Produced by ELF Pictures
Coproduced by Domestic Film
Her Mothers / Anyáim története (Hungary)
Directed by Asia Dér, Sára Haragonics
Produced by Campfilm
Coproduced by HBO Europe, MatchFrame Productions
Supported by Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program
Caught in the Net (Czech Republic)
Directed by Barbora Chalupová, Vít Klusák
Produced by Hypermarket Film
Coproduced by Czech Television, Peter Kerekes Film
Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund
Eye to Eye (Finland)
Directed by John Webster
Gorbachev. Heaven (Latvia, Czech Republic)
Directed by Vitaly Mansky
Produced by Film Studio Vertov
Coproduced by Hypermarket Film
I Am Not Alone (USA, Armenia)
Directed by Garin Hovannisian
Tales from the Prison Cell / Mesék a zárkából (Hungary)
Directed by Ábel Visky
Produced by Proton Cinema
Supported by National Film Institue - Hungary
Nocturne (South Korea)
Directed by Jeong Gwanjo
One More Jump (Italy)
Directed by Manu Gerosa
Our Motherland (Netherlands)
Directed by Shamira Raphaela
Reunited (Denmark, Sweden)
Directed by Mira Jargil
Ringside (Germany, USA)
Directed by Andre Hörmann
Run Like a Girl (Denmark)
Directed by Katrine W. Kjær
Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (UK)
Directed by Jeanie Finlay
Self Portrait (Norway)
Directed by Katja Høgset, Margreth Olin, Espen Wallin
Some Kind of Heaven (USA)
Directed by Lance Oppenheim
Songs of Repression (Denmark)
Directed by Marianne Hougen-Moraga, Estephan Wagner
Strip and War (Belarus, Poland)
Directed by Andrei Kutsila
Produced by Studio Filmowe Everest
Coproduced by: Belsat TV - Fundacja Strefa Solidarności
Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)
Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei
Born in Auschwitz / Születési helye: Auschwitz (Hungary)
Directed by Eszter Cseke, András S. Takácrs
Produced by Spot Productions
Coproduced by Laokoon Filmgroup, AMC Networks International Central Europe, NDR/Arte
The Mole Agent (Chile)
Directed by Maite Alberdi
The Painter and The Thief (Norway)
Directed by Benjamin Ree
The Wall of Shadows (Poland, Germany, Switzerland)
Directed by Eliza Kubarska
Produced by Braidsmade Films
Coproduced by Corso Film, TILT Production, TVP 2, ZDF/Arte
Walchensee Forever (Germany)
Directed by Janna Ji Wonders
Welcome to Chechnya (USA)
Directed by David France