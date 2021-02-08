FESTIVALS: Budapest International Documentary Festival 2021 Moves Online

Tales from the Prison Cell by Ábel Visky

BUDAPEST: The 7th edition of the Budapest International Documentary Festival runs 1 to 10 March 2021, screening 30 documentaries in competition. The event will be held online, because Hungarian film theatres are closed and not expected to reopen until the beginning of March.

BIDF will show the most recent (finished in 2019 or 2020) documentaries. After the premiere screenings the films will be available in Hungary on the festival's home page until 10 March. The prizes will be awarded by a jury composed of 25 international and national experts.

Garin Hovannisian's I Am not Alone (USA) will open the festival, telling the story of a man who walked across Armenia in the hope of inspiring a revolution. The competition includes 11 features from the CEE region, of which five are Hungarian.

International competition:

Acasă My Home (Romania, Finland, Germany)

Directed by Radu Ciorniciuc

Produced by Manifest Film

Coproduced by HBO Europe, Corso Film, Kino Company

Supported by the Romanian Film Centre, the Romanian Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe, Cinelab, Beep Studio

A Little Girl (France)

Directed by Sébastien Lifshitz

A Married Couple (Denmark)

Directed by Emil Langballe

The Art of Movement / A mozdulat művészete (Germany, Hungary)

Directed by Boglárka Börcsök, Andreas Bolm

Produced by Whole Wall Films

Coproduced by Tanzfonds Erbe

Supported by József Attila Circle, National Film Institute – Film Archive

A Thousand Cuts (USA, Philippines)

Directed by Ramona S. Diaz)

Motherlands / Anyaföldek (Hungary, Romania)

Directed by Gabriel Babsi

Produced by ELF Pictures

Coproduced by Domestic Film

Her Mothers / Anyáim története (Hungary)

Directed by Asia Dér, Sára Haragonics

Produced by Campfilm

Coproduced by HBO Europe, MatchFrame Productions

Supported by Sundance Institute Documentary Film Program

Caught in the Net (Czech Republic)

Directed by Barbora Chalupová, Vít Klusák

Produced by Hypermarket Film

Coproduced by Czech Television, Peter Kerekes Film

Supported by Czech Film Fund, Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Eye to Eye (Finland)

Directed by John Webster

Gorbachev. Heaven (Latvia, Czech Republic)

Directed by Vitaly Mansky

Produced by Film Studio Vertov

Coproduced by Hypermarket Film

I Am Not Alone (USA, Armenia)

Directed by Garin Hovannisian

Tales from the Prison Cell / Mesék a zárkából (Hungary)

Directed by Ábel Visky

Produced by Proton Cinema

Supported by National Film Institue - Hungary

Nocturne (South Korea)

Directed by Jeong Gwanjo

One More Jump (Italy)

Directed by Manu Gerosa

Our Motherland (Netherlands)

Directed by Shamira Raphaela

Reunited (Denmark, Sweden)

Directed by Mira Jargil

Ringside (Germany, USA)

Directed by Andre Hörmann

Run Like a Girl (Denmark)

Directed by Katrine W. Kjær

Seahorse: The Dad Who Gave Birth (UK)

Directed by Jeanie Finlay

Self Portrait (Norway)

Directed by Katja Høgset, Margreth Olin, Espen Wallin

Some Kind of Heaven (USA)

Directed by Lance Oppenheim

Songs of Repression (Denmark)

Directed by Marianne Hougen-Moraga, Estephan Wagner

Strip and War (Belarus, Poland)

Directed by Andrei Kutsila

Produced by Studio Filmowe Everest

Coproduced by: Belsat TV - Fundacja Strefa Solidarności

Sunless Shadows (Iran, Norway)

Directed by Mehrdad Oskouei

Born in Auschwitz / Születési helye: Auschwitz (Hungary)

Directed by Eszter Cseke, András S. Takácrs

Produced by Spot Productions

Coproduced by Laokoon Filmgroup, AMC Networks International Central Europe, NDR/Arte

The Mole Agent (Chile)

Directed by Maite Alberdi

The Painter and The Thief (Norway)

Directed by Benjamin Ree

The Wall of Shadows (Poland, Germany, Switzerland)

Directed by Eliza Kubarska

Produced by Braidsmade Films

Coproduced by Corso Film, TILT Production, TVP 2, ZDF/Arte

Walchensee Forever (Germany)

Directed by Janna Ji Wonders

Welcome to Chechnya (USA)

Directed by David France