FESTIVALS: CineFest Miskolc 2021 Announces Winners

MISKOLC: Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi has received the Emeric Pressburger, the main award of the17th CineFest Miskolc International Film Festival , which closed on 18 September 2021.

The Adolf Zukor Grand Prize went to the Greek/Polish/Slovenian coproduction Apples by Christos Nikou, while the Audience Award went to the Hungarian/Slovenian coproduction Wild Roots by Hajni Kis.

The closing ceremony was followed by the Hungarian premiere of The Story of My Wife / A feleségem története by Ildikó Enyedi, produced by Inforg-M&M Film in coproduction with Komplizen Film, Pyramide Productions and Moliwood Films.

“The biggest joy for the organisers this year was that after a year of hiatus, the audience returned to the festival, and the interest in CineFest is unbroken”, said the festival’s director Tibor Bíró.

Csaba Káel, the Chairman of the National Film Institute-Hungary, followed him on stage: “One of the strengths of Miskolc is that the wonderful CineFest International Film Festival has been organised for the 17th year in this city. In recent years it has become the most significant international film festival in Hungary”, he said.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Emeric Pressburger Prize:

Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy (Japan)

Directed by Ryûsuke Hamaguchi

Adolf Zukor Prize - Grand Prize:

Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

Produced by Boo Productions

Coproduced by Lava Films, Perfo Production

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, the Greek Film Center, the Hellenic Radio & Television, MEDIA – Creative Europe

Audience Award:

Wild Roots / Külön falka (Hungary, Slovakia)

Directed by Hajni Kis

Produced by Proton Cinema

Coproduced by MPhilms, Post Office

Supported by the National Film Institute - Hungary, the Slovak Audiovisual Fund

Winner of the CineDocs Competition Programme:

Taming the Garden (Georgia, Switzerland, Germany)

Directed by Salomé Jashi

Best Short Film:

Dustin (France)

Directed By Naila Guiguet

Winner of the CineNewWave Programme:

Pá, kis panelom! (Hungary)

Directed by Éva Darabos

Attila Dargay Prize for the Young Talent of Hungarian Animation:

Pá, kis panelom! (Hungary)

Directed by Éva Darabos

CICAE Jury Prize:

I’m Your Man (Germany)

Directed by Maria Schrader

International Ecumenical Jury Prize:

Apples / Mila (Greece, Poland, Slovenia)

Directed by Christos Nikou

FIPRESCI Prize for Feature Film:

The Sacred Spirit / Espiritu Sagradu (Spain, France, Turkey)

Directed by Chema Garcia Ibarra

FIPRESCI Prize for Short Film:

Srác a hídon (Hungary)

Directed by Amanda Costa de Sousa