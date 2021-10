My Uncle Tudor by Olga Lucovnicova

BERLIN: My Uncle Tudor by Olga Lucovnicova is among the five titles nominated in the European Short Film 2021 category. The 34th European Film Awards will be held on 11 December 2021.

My Uncle Tudor is a coproduction between Belgium, Portugal and Hungary.

The film has been designated as a candidate for the European Film Awards on behalf of the Sarajevo Film Festival.

