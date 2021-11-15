FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Arica Take Top Prize at Hungarian Doc Fest

FNE partnered with the festival to host the panel Look Into the Future: New Strategies We Learned from the Pandemic as part of the FNE 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries programme, which brought together documentary producers from the V4 countries to share their experiences during the pandemic and how they can work together during the recovery to incorporate lessons learned.
The festival winners are:
Best Film:
Arica (Sweden, Chile, Belgium, Norway, United Kingdom)
Directed by Lars Edman, William Johansson Kalén
Special Prize:
Brotherhood (Czech Republic)
Directed by Francesco Montagner
Best Student Film:
Don’t Hesitate to Come for a Visit, Mom (Belgium, Hungary, Portugal, Russia)
Directed by Anna Artemyeva
Best Hungarian Film:
Colors of Tobi (Hungary)
Directed by Alexa Bakony
Hungarian Competition Special Prize:
Tales from the Prison Cell (Hungary)
Directed by Ábel Visky
Hungarian Competition Special Prize:
I Still Remember (Hungary)
Directed by Flóra Chilton