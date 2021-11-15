15-11-2021

FNE at Verzió Film Festival 2021: Arica Take Top Prize at Hungarian Doc Fest

    Arica by Lars Edman and William Johansson Kalén Arica by Lars Edman and William Johansson Kalén

    BUDAPEST: Arica by Lars Edman and William Johansson Kalén won the best film award at the 18th edition of the Verzio Human Rights Documentary Film Festival, which concluded its in person segment on 14 November and continues online from 15 to 21 November 2021. The Special Prize went to the Czech film Brotherhood.

    FNE partnered with the festival to host the panel Look Into the Future: New Strategies We Learned from the Pandemic as part of the FNE 2021 Year of Recovery for Film in Visegrad Countries programme, which brought together documentary producers from the V4 countries to share their experiences during the pandemic and how they can work together during the recovery to incorporate lessons learned.

    The festival winners are:

    Best Film:
    Arica (Sweden, Chile, Belgium, Norway, United Kingdom)
    Directed by Lars Edman, William Johansson Kalén

    Special Prize:
    Brotherhood (Czech Republic)
    Directed by Francesco Montagner

    Best Student Film:
    Don’t Hesitate to Come for a Visit, Mom (Belgium, Hungary, Portugal, Russia)
    Directed by Anna Artemyeva

    Best Hungarian Film:
    Colors of Tobi (Hungary)
    Directed by Alexa Bakony

    Hungarian Competition Special Prize:
    Tales from the Prison Cell (Hungary)
    Directed by Ábel Visky

    Hungarian Competition Special Prize:
    I Still Remember (Hungary)
    Directed by Flóra Chilton

