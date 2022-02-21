FESTIVALS: Verzió Film Festival 2022 Calls For Submissions

BUDAPEST: The 19th edition of the Verzió International Human Rights Documentary Film Festival calls for documentary films addressing human rights and social issues. The festival will take place in person in Budapest and many other Hungarian cities from 8 to 16 November 2022, as well as online.

The documentaries will vie in three categories: the International Competition, the Student & Debut Film Competition and the Hungarian Competition.

The deadline for applications is 31 May 2022. Click HERE to submit your film and HERE for more information on the call.