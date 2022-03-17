PRODUCTION: Hungarian/Romanian Documentary Whose Dog Am I? in Postproduction

Whose Dog Am I? by Robert Lakatos 1

BUDAPEST: The docu-comedy essay Whose Dog Am I? / Ki kutyája vagyok én? / Al cui câine sunt? by Robert Lakatos is on the finishing line of postproduction. The film produced by Rita Balogh through Hungary’s OTHER Films in coproduction with Alexandru and Ada Solomon through Romania’s microFILM talks Big Politics through the politics of the dog world.

The film written by Robert Lakatos is about politics in a world where citizens are dogs, politicians are dog breeders, national institutions are local dog breeders’ associations, while the highest international forum is FCI (Fédération Cynologique Internationale, World Canine Organisation).

Whose Dog Am I? was shot between 2016 and 2021, and the total budget is 388,409, Rita Balogh told FNE. Balogh is a co-founder of the Budapest International Documentary Festival.

The film is a 55% Hungarian / 45% Romanian coproduction, and it was supported by the Creative Europe programme, the Romanian Film Centre (CNC), the National Film Institute - Hungary and the Romanian public broadcaster TVR.

The premiere is set for 2022.

Production Information:

Producer:

OTHER Films (Hungary)

Coproducer:

microFILM (Romania)

Credits:

Director: Robert Lakatos

Scriptwriter: Robert Lakatos

DoPs: Attila Bán, Dan Curean

Editors: László Dunai, Ágnes Völler, Alexandru Böjthe (VFX)