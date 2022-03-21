Kino Lorber to Release Miklós Jancsó Collection on Blu-ray

BUDAPEST: Kino Lorber will release The Round-Up (1966), The Red and the White (1967), The Confrontation (1968), Winter Wind (1969), Red Psalm (1971), and Electra, My Love (1974) on a Miklós Jancsó Collection on Blu-ray in May 2022.

The collection also includes some of Jancsó’s short films. The feature films will be released digitally for rent or purchase on Kino Now starting 12 April 2022.

All the films have been restored by the National Film Institute Hungary – Film Archive.