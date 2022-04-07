FIAF 2022 Congress to Be Held in Budapest

BUDAPEST: The 78th Congress of the International Federation of Film Archives (FIAF) will be hosted in Budapest by the National Film Institute – Hungary 24-29 April 2022.

“It is an enormous pleasure and honour the fact that, after a gap of six decades, we can once again welcome the annual congress of FIAF in Budapest”, said Csaba Káel, Government Commissioner for the Development of the Hungarian Film Industry, chairman of the National Film Institute (NFI), in a welcoming statement.

The congress will take place mostly at the Uránia National Film Theatre and it will include the general assembly on 28 April 2022, as well as the Symposium: The Visible Archive: Archiving, preserving, digitizing, and sharing 'non-feature' film collections (25-26 April), panels, presentations, the Second Century Forum, regional group meetings, and film screenings.

“Recently, the work of film archives around the world has faced enormous challenges. However, through the resilience and knowledge of the community of film archives, solutions have been found to these challenges, indeed, we have even developed and learned. The congress being held in 2022 will be remarkable in several aspects. Once again, we will be able to meet and share experiences with each other, and all this in the culturally inspiring environment of Budapest that has such deep filmmaking roots”, said György Ráduly, Director of the National Film Institute – Film Archive.

