FNE at Artdocfest Riga 2020: The Earth is Blue As An Orange

RIGA: The documentary The Earth Is Blue As An Orange by Iryna Tsilyk will screen in the International Documentary Film Festival Ardocfest / Riga , running from 26 November to 1 December 2020.

The film, which received the Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, was picked up by the French CAT&Docs. It was also selected for the Generation 14plus section at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.

The Earth is Blue As An Orange is a story about a family living in the front-line warzone of Donbas, Ukraine. While the outside world is made of bombings and chaos, single mother Anna and her four children have managed to keep their house a safe haven, full of life and full of light.

The film is a coproduction between the Ukrainian company Albatros Communicos and Lithuania‘s Moonmakers. It was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre as a minority coproduction and also by the Ukrainian State Agency, along with IDFA Bertha Fund - Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe - International Co-production. It was the first time a Lithuanian coproduction project has been supported by IDFA Bertha Fund Europe.

Production information:

Albatros Communicos (Ukraine)

Moonmakers (Lithuania)

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency and IDFA Bertha Fund

Credits:

Directed by Iryna Tsilyk

DoP: Yuri Gruzinov, Tsvetkov Vyacheslav

Editor: Ivan Bannikov