FNE at Artdocfest Riga 2020: The Earth is Blue As An Orange

The film, which received the Directing Award: World Cinema Documentary at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, was picked up by the French CAT&Docs. It was also selected for the Generation 14plus section at the 70th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival.
The Earth is Blue As An Orange is a story about a family living in the front-line warzone of Donbas, Ukraine. While the outside world is made of bombings and chaos, single mother Anna and her four children have managed to keep their house a safe haven, full of life and full of light.
The film is a coproduction between the Ukrainian company Albatros Communicos and Lithuania‘s Moonmakers. It was supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre as a minority coproduction and also by the Ukrainian State Agency, along with IDFA Bertha Fund - Classic and IDFA Bertha Fund Europe - International Co-production. It was the first time a Lithuanian coproduction project has been supported by IDFA Bertha Fund Europe.
Production information:
Albatros Communicos (Ukraine)
Moonmakers (Lithuania)
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre, the Ukrainian State Agency and IDFA Bertha Fund
Credits:
Directed by Iryna Tsilyk
DoP: Yuri Gruzinov, Tsvetkov Vyacheslav
Editor: Ivan Bannikov