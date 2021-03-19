FESTIVALS: Riga IFF 2021 Calls for Submissions

RIGA: The Riga International Film Festival , which will take place 14 – 24 October 2021, has opened submissions for all six of its competition sections. Submissions will be free of charge until 17 April.

The main competition section will focus on the Baltic Sea region and Nordic countries. The festival has competitions for children’s feature films, children’s short films, international short films, Latvian short films and Baltic music videos. Films selected for the short film competitions will also be competing for a nomination for the European Film Academy’s short film awards.