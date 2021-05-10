Baltic Sea Docs 2021 Announces Call for Projects

RIGA: Applications for the 25th edition of the Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries are welcome till 11 June 2021. The most important documentary training and pitching event in the Baltic countries is scheduled to take place in a hybrid formula 1 – 12 September 2021, with the industry events held mostly online.

BSD is inviting independent production companies from the wider Baltic Sea region countries (Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Sweden), Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region, and from other countries if the documentary subject relates to the region.

Eighteen projects will be selected.

A programme of recent documentaries will be screened online and hopefully in cinemas.

BSD is organised by the National Film Centre of Latvia, with financial support from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Latvia and the Riga Municipality.

