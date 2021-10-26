26-10-2021

FESTIVALS: Andrius Blaževičius’ Runner Wins 2021 Riga IFF

    Žigimantė Jakštaitė from the winning film Runner Žigimantė Jakštaitė from the winning film Runner

    RIGA: The Lithuanian/Czech coproduction Runner / Bėgikė by Andrius Blaževičius has received the main award in the Feature Film Competition of the 8th edition of the Riga International Film Festival. The festival took on a hybrid format this year, with film screenings in cinemas and online, but had to move entirely online from 21 October 2021 when Latvia entered lockdown.

    The lineup included more than 100 films in 10 thematic sections, and the festival organised several competitions as well as special focus programmes (one of those dedicated to Roberto Rossellini and connected to the festival’s opening film, the Italian/Latvian documentary The Rossellinis by Alessandro Rossellini), as well as an industry section dedicated to a variety of fields including animation, XR, women in film industry and others.

    The closing ceremony was pre-recorded and presented as a short film on 25 October 2021, after the festival closed.

    FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

    International Feature Film Competition:

    Main Award:
    Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
    Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
    Produced by M-Films
    Coproduced by Bionaut
    Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

    Jury Special Mention:
    Lamb / Dýrið (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
    Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
    Produced by Go to Sheep
    Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
    Supported by the Polish Film InstituteCreative-Europe MEDIA

    International Competition of the Short Film Section Short Riga:

    Main Award:
    My Uncle Tudor / Nanu Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)
    Directed by Olga Lucovnicova

    Special Mention:
    Pneuma (France)
    Directed by Fanny Béguély

    National Competition of the Short Film Section Short Riga:

    Main Award:
    Panic (Latvia)
    Directed by Helen Ora

    KIDS’ REEL Competition:

    KIDS’ REEL Competition Award by the European Children’s Film Association (ECFA):
    My Brother Chases Dinosaurs / Mio fratello rincorre i dinosauri (Italy)
    Directed by Stefano Cipani

    Children’s Short Film Section Award:

    Mum Is Pouring Rain / Maman pleut des cordes (France)
    Directed by Hugo De Faucompret

    Children’s Jury Award:
    Space Boy (Belgium)
    Directed by Olivier Pairoux

