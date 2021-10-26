FESTIVALS: Andrius Blaževičius’ Runner Wins 2021 Riga IFF

The lineup included more than 100 films in 10 thematic sections, and the festival organised several competitions as well as special focus programmes (one of those dedicated to Roberto Rossellini and connected to the festival’s opening film, the Italian/Latvian documentary The Rossellinis by Alessandro Rossellini), as well as an industry section dedicated to a variety of fields including animation, XR, women in film industry and others.
The closing ceremony was pre-recorded and presented as a short film on 25 October 2021, after the festival closed.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS:
International Feature Film Competition:
Main Award:
Runner / Bėgikė (Lithuania, Czech Republic)
Directed by Andrius Blaževičius
Produced by M-Films
Coproduced by Bionaut
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Jury Special Mention:
Lamb / Dýrið (Iceland, Sweden, Poland)
Directed by Valdimar Jóhannsson
Produced by Go to Sheep
Coproduced by Black Spark Film & TV, Madants
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, Creative-Europe MEDIA
International Competition of the Short Film Section Short Riga:
Main Award:
My Uncle Tudor / Nanu Tudor (Belgium, Portugal, Hungary)
Directed by Olga Lucovnicova
Special Mention:
Pneuma (France)
Directed by Fanny Béguély
National Competition of the Short Film Section Short Riga:
Main Award:
Panic (Latvia)
Directed by Helen Ora
KIDS’ REEL Competition:
KIDS’ REEL Competition Award by the European Children’s Film Association (ECFA):
My Brother Chases Dinosaurs / Mio fratello rincorre i dinosauri (Italy)
Directed by Stefano Cipani
Children’s Short Film Section Award:
Mum Is Pouring Rain / Maman pleut des cordes (France)
Directed by Hugo De Faucompret
Children’s Jury Award:
Space Boy (Belgium)
Directed by Olivier Pairoux