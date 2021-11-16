Cinemas in Latvia Re-open after Four Weeks of Lockdown

The cinemas and the majority of other venues and businesses are now open only for the part of the population holding a green certificate (people who are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from the infection).
Several Latvian films will start their cinema runs, after having their national premieres in October at the Riga IFF and then being forced to postpone their release. Among the titles are Laila Pakalniņa’s selfie-style contemporary Snow White tale In the Mirror / Spogulī (Hargla), the Italian/Latvian documentary coproduction on the family of the famous Italian neorealist director Roberto Rossellini, The Rossellinis (coproduction with VFS Films). The romantic comedy by Andrejs Ēķis, Tabu (Cinevilla Film) will have its premiere on 26 November. Other titles that premiered in the previous months will remain in distribution, including The Pit / Bedre (Marana Productions) by Dace Pūce, which is the Latvian entry for the Oscars.