Cinemas in Latvia Re-open after Four Weeks of Lockdown

RIGA: Cinemas were allowed to re-open in Latvia on 15 November 2021. The closure of cinemas and all other cultural venues, among other restrictions, had been in place since 21 October. The four-week lockdown was imposed to fight the rapid surge of Covid-19 cases.

The cinemas and the majority of other venues and businesses are now open only for the part of the population holding a green certificate (people who are either fully vaccinated or have recovered from the infection).

Several Latvian films will start their cinema runs, after having their national premieres in October at the Riga IFF and then being forced to postpone their release. Among the titles are Laila Pakalniņa’s selfie-style contemporary Snow White tale In the Mirror / Spogulī (Hargla), the Italian/Latvian documentary coproduction on the family of the famous Italian neorealist director Roberto Rossellini, The Rossellinis (coproduction with VFS Films). The romantic comedy by Andrejs Ēķis, Tabu (Cinevilla Film) will have its premiere on 26 November. Other titles that premiered in the previous months will remain in distribution, including The Pit / Bedre (Marana Productions) by Dace Pūce, which is the Latvian entry for the Oscars.