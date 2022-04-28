Latvian Comedy Samuel's Travels Acquired by HBO Central Europe

RIGA: Samuel's Travels, directed by Latvian/Armenian filmmaker Aik Karapetian, has been acquired by HBO Central Europe. The deal was signed by the Copenhagen-based LevelK, who had picked up the international sales of the film in September 2021.

The acquisition by HBO Central Europe, with a license period set to start in the autumn of 2022, will cover Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro, Poland, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Samuel's Travels , a darkly humorous story of a lone traveller's journey gone terribly wrong, is Karapetian's fourth feature film. The leading roles are played by Belgian actor Kevin Janssens and Latvian actress Laura Siliņa, among a largely Latvian cast.

The film was produced by Mistrus Media (Latvia) in coproduction with Polar Bear (Belgium), and it was funded by the National Film Centre of Latvia, the State Culture Capital Foundation of Latvia, and the Belgian Tax Shelter fund.

Samuel's Travels had its world premiere at the Fantastic Fest in Austin, Texas in September 2021.