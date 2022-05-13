Baltic Sea Docs 2022 Announces Call for Projects

RIGA: Baltic Sea Forum for Documentaries welcomes applications for its 26th edition till 10 June 2022. The most important documentary training and pitching event in the Baltic countries will be held in Riga 5–11 September 2022.

Independent production companies from the wider Baltic Sea region countries, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus region, and from other countries if the documentary subject relates to the region, can apply. As a response to the war Russia is waging in Ukraine, projects from production companies based in Russia and Belarus, as well as those thematically focusing on both countries will not be eligible for the 2022 edition.

The selected projects will be announced by 11 July 2022.

Click HERE for the press release.