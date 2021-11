FESTIVALS: Runner by Andrius Blaževičius Screens at 2021 Scanorama

VILNIUS: Lithuanian director Andrius Blaževičius’s second feature film Runner, a Lithuanian/Czech coproduction, which was previously titled Paralysis, screens in Scanorama ’s New in Lithuanian Film section at the festival which runs 4 – 14 November 2021.

Principle photography took place in Lithuania in the summer of 2019. The film takes place in a 24-hour period. The central character Marija is on a frantic search for her boyfriend, who is on the loose during his latest psychotic episode. She chases down random clues throughout the city. Runner is a film about sacrifice, love and freedom.

The main characters are played by Gelminė Glemžaitė, Marius Repšys, Žygimantė Jakštaitė and Valentinas Krulikovskis.

The film received 500,000 EUR of production support from the Lithuanian Film Centre. Runner was produced by Lithuania’s M-Films, with lead producer Marija Razgutė. M-films produced Blazecicius’s debut film The Saint / Šventasis (2017), which won six national awards in Lithuania, including the Best Feature, Best Director, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress and Best Script.

Production information:

M-Films

Marija Razgutė

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Andrius Blaževičius

Scriptwriters: Marija Kavtaradzė, Teklė Kavtaradzė, Andrius Blaževičius

DOP: Narvydas Naujalis

Production designer: Aurimas Akšys

Cast: Gelminė Glemžaitė, Marius Repšys, Žygimantė Jakštaitė, Valentinas Krulikovskis, Lukas Malinauskas, Indrė Patkauskaitė, Viktorija Kuodytė, Vytautas Kaniušonis