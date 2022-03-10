FESTIVALS: Vilnius Kino Pavasaris IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

VILNIUS: Ten films have been selected for the European Debut Competition of the 27th Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris , set to take place in a hybrid format from 24 March to 3 April 2022.

A total of 35 titles will run in the Short Film Competition. The section To Exist You Coexist comprises 25 films produced in various years, from films from the 60s to films from 2022. Other sections are Critics’ Choice, Masters, Panorama, Panorama Masters and Masters Shorts.

The programme also includes a consistent selection of films intended for online streaming. Eleven Lithuanian films will have their premiere during the festival.

A Day for Films from Ukraine will be organised one day before the festival, on 23 March 2022. The industry event Meeting Point Vilnius will also have a Ukrainian Day.

Meeting Point Vilnius will be held in a hybrid format from 30 March to 1 April 2022. Its selection is still to be announced.

European Debut Competition:

Beatrix (Austria)

Directed by Lilith Kraxner, Milena Czernovsky

Feature Film about Life / Ilgo metro filmas apie gyvenimą (Lithuania)

Directed by Dovilė Šarutytė

Produced by Studio Uljana Kim

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Moneyboys (Austria, France, Taiwan, Belgium)

Directed by C. B. Yi

Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)

Directed by Laurynas Bareiša

Produced by After School

Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre

Rampart (Serbia)

Directed by Marko Grba Singh

Silent Land / Cicha Ziemia (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)

Directed by Aga Woszczyńska

Produced by Lava Films

Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post m

Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund

Super Natural (Portugal)

Directed by Jorge Jácome

The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)

Directed by Sonja Tarokić

Produced by Kinorama

Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre

They Carry Death / Eles transportan a morte (Spain, Colombia)

Directed by Samuel M. Delgado, Helena Girón

Zero Fucks Given / Rien à foutre (Belgium, France)

Directed by Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre