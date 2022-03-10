FESTIVALS: Vilnius Kino Pavasaris IFF 2022 Announces Lineup

A total of 35 titles will run in the Short Film Competition. The section To Exist You Coexist comprises 25 films produced in various years, from films from the 60s to films from 2022. Other sections are Critics’ Choice, Masters, Panorama, Panorama Masters and Masters Shorts.
The programme also includes a consistent selection of films intended for online streaming. Eleven Lithuanian films will have their premiere during the festival.
A Day for Films from Ukraine will be organised one day before the festival, on 23 March 2022. The industry event Meeting Point Vilnius will also have a Ukrainian Day.
Meeting Point Vilnius will be held in a hybrid format from 30 March to 1 April 2022. Its selection is still to be announced.
European Debut Competition:
Beatrix (Austria)
Directed by Lilith Kraxner, Milena Czernovsky
Feature Film about Life / Ilgo metro filmas apie gyvenimą (Lithuania)
Directed by Dovilė Šarutytė
Produced by Studio Uljana Kim
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Moneyboys (Austria, France, Taiwan, Belgium)
Directed by C. B. Yi
Pilgrims / Piligrimai (Lithuania)
Directed by Laurynas Bareiša
Produced by After School
Supported by the Lithuanian Film Centre
Rampart (Serbia)
Directed by Marko Grba Singh
Silent Land / Cicha Ziemia (Poland, Italy, Czech Republic)
Directed by Aga Woszczyńska
Produced by Lava Films
Coproduced by Kino Produzioni, i/o post m
Supported by the Polish Film Institute, EC1 Łódź – the City of Culture, Eurimages, MIC – Ministero della cultura Direzione generale Cinema ed audiovisivo, the Czech Film Fund
Super Natural (Portugal)
Directed by Jorge Jácome
The Staffroom / Zbornica (Croatia)
Directed by Sonja Tarokić
Produced by Kinorama
Supported by the Croatian Audiovisual Centre
They Carry Death / Eles transportan a morte (Spain, Colombia)
Directed by Samuel M. Delgado, Helena Girón
Zero Fucks Given / Rien à foutre (Belgium, France)
Directed by Emmanuel Marre, Julie Lecoustre