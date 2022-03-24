24-03-2022

Meeting Point Vilnius 2022 Ready to Kick Off

    VILNIUS: Twenty projects from 18 countries will take part in the Coming Soon pitching session within Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry platform of the Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris, which will take place in a hybrid format from 30 March to 1 April 2022.

    The selected projects are debut films from late development to postproduction, and include 11 feature films, seven documentaries and two hybrid films.

    Meeting Point Vilnius also includes the Industry Screening Platform, entirely dedicated to festival programmers, distributors, sales and commissioning editors, ToT - TALKS ON TOMORROW, a framework programme of panels and inspirational talks, and Talents Nest, aiming to explore and nurture emerging professionals from the Baltic countries, ex-Soviet and Caucasian countries.

    The Vilnius IFF’s industry programme Meeting Point Vilnius (MPV) disinvited Russian projects in line with the festival’s boycott. Instead, it will dedicate a special Ukrainian day on 1 April 2022, with panels on political, institutional and film industry levels. 

    The Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris will be held 24 March – 3 April 2022.

    Projects Selected for 2022 Coming Soon Pitching Session:

    Varvara (Moldova, Romania), fiction
    Directed by Anatol Durbala

    Kurak (Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland), fiction
    Directed by Erke Dzhumakmatova, Emil Atageldiev

    When We Were 15 (Ukraine), fiction
    Directed by Anna Buryachkova

    The Golden Spot (Latvia), fiction
    Directed by Liene Linde

    Dad (Bulgaria), fiction
    Directed by Dimitris Georgiev & Mariy Rosen

    Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France), fiction
    Directed by Asif Rustamov

    Something Like Lucy (Hungary), fiction
    Directed by Renátó Olasz

    Parade (Lithuania), fiction
    Directed by Titas Laucius

    Revolution (Latvia), hybrid
    Directed by Marcis Lacis

    Christina (Serbia), hybrid
    Directed by Nikola Spasić

    Traces (Lithuania, Croatia), fiction
    Directed by Dubravka Tulic

    Pensive (Lithuania), fiction
    Directed by Jonas Trukanas

    Venecia (Georgia), fiction
    Directed by Rusudan Chkonia

    A Hawk as Big as a Horse (France), documentary
    Directed by Sasha Kulak

    The Stone (Georgia), documentary
    Directed by Mariam Khatchvani

    Roberta (Lithuania), documentary
    Directed by Elena Kairytė

    The Floating World (Japan), documentary
    Directed by Fernando Suoza

    The Ultimate Joker (Poland), documentary
    Directed by Krysztof Dzieciolowski

    Sweet Milky Corn (Kazakhstan), documentary
    Directed by Aizhan Kassymbek

    I Don’t Want (Macedonia), documentary
    Directed by Hanis Bagashov

