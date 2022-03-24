Meeting Point Vilnius 2022 Ready to Kick Off

VILNIUS: Twenty projects from 18 countries will take part in the Coming Soon pitching session within Meeting Point Vilnius, the industry platform of the Vilnius IFF Kino Pavasaris , which will take place in a hybrid format from 30 March to 1 April 2022.

The selected projects are debut films from late development to postproduction, and include 11 feature films, seven documentaries and two hybrid films.

Meeting Point Vilnius also includes the Industry Screening Platform, entirely dedicated to festival programmers, distributors, sales and commissioning editors, ToT - TALKS ON TOMORROW, a framework programme of panels and inspirational talks, and Talents Nest, aiming to explore and nurture emerging professionals from the Baltic countries, ex-Soviet and Caucasian countries.

The Vilnius IFF’s industry programme Meeting Point Vilnius (MPV) disinvited Russian projects in line with the festival’s boycott. Instead, it will dedicate a special Ukrainian day on 1 April 2022, with panels on political, institutional and film industry levels.

The Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris will be held 24 March – 3 April 2022.

Projects Selected for 2022 Coming Soon Pitching Session:

Varvara (Moldova, Romania), fiction

Directed by Anatol Durbala

Kurak (Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland), fiction

Directed by Erke Dzhumakmatova, Emil Atageldiev

When We Were 15 (Ukraine), fiction

Directed by Anna Buryachkova

The Golden Spot (Latvia), fiction

Directed by Liene Linde

Dad (Bulgaria), fiction

Directed by Dimitris Georgiev & Mariy Rosen

Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France), fiction

Directed by Asif Rustamov

Something Like Lucy (Hungary), fiction

Directed by Renátó Olasz

Parade (Lithuania), fiction

Directed by Titas Laucius

Revolution (Latvia), hybrid

Directed by Marcis Lacis

Christina (Serbia), hybrid

Directed by Nikola Spasić

Traces (Lithuania, Croatia), fiction

Directed by Dubravka Tulic

Pensive (Lithuania), fiction

Directed by Jonas Trukanas

Venecia (Georgia), fiction

Directed by Rusudan Chkonia

A Hawk as Big as a Horse (France), documentary

Directed by Sasha Kulak

The Stone (Georgia), documentary

Directed by Mariam Khatchvani

Roberta (Lithuania), documentary

Directed by Elena Kairytė

The Floating World (Japan), documentary

Directed by Fernando Suoza

The Ultimate Joker (Poland), documentary

Directed by Krysztof Dzieciolowski

Sweet Milky Corn (Kazakhstan), documentary

Directed by Aizhan Kassymbek

I Don’t Want (Macedonia), documentary

Directed by Hanis Bagashov