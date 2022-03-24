Meeting Point Vilnius 2022 Ready to Kick Off

The selected projects are debut films from late development to postproduction, and include 11 feature films, seven documentaries and two hybrid films.
Meeting Point Vilnius also includes the Industry Screening Platform, entirely dedicated to festival programmers, distributors, sales and commissioning editors, ToT - TALKS ON TOMORROW, a framework programme of panels and inspirational talks, and Talents Nest, aiming to explore and nurture emerging professionals from the Baltic countries, ex-Soviet and Caucasian countries.
The Vilnius IFF’s industry programme Meeting Point Vilnius (MPV) disinvited Russian projects in line with the festival’s boycott. Instead, it will dedicate a special Ukrainian day on 1 April 2022, with panels on political, institutional and film industry levels.
The Vilnius International Film Festival Kino Pavasaris will be held 24 March – 3 April 2022.
Projects Selected for 2022 Coming Soon Pitching Session:
Varvara (Moldova, Romania), fiction
Directed by Anatol Durbala
Kurak (Kyrgyzstan, Switzerland), fiction
Directed by Erke Dzhumakmatova, Emil Atageldiev
When We Were 15 (Ukraine), fiction
Directed by Anna Buryachkova
The Golden Spot (Latvia), fiction
Directed by Liene Linde
Dad (Bulgaria), fiction
Directed by Dimitris Georgiev & Mariy Rosen
Cold as Marble (Azerbaijan, France), fiction
Directed by Asif Rustamov
Something Like Lucy (Hungary), fiction
Directed by Renátó Olasz
Parade (Lithuania), fiction
Directed by Titas Laucius
Revolution (Latvia), hybrid
Directed by Marcis Lacis
Christina (Serbia), hybrid
Directed by Nikola Spasić
Traces (Lithuania, Croatia), fiction
Directed by Dubravka Tulic
Pensive (Lithuania), fiction
Directed by Jonas Trukanas
Venecia (Georgia), fiction
Directed by Rusudan Chkonia
A Hawk as Big as a Horse (France), documentary
Directed by Sasha Kulak
The Stone (Georgia), documentary
Directed by Mariam Khatchvani
Roberta (Lithuania), documentary
Directed by Elena Kairytė
The Floating World (Japan), documentary
Directed by Fernando Suoza
The Ultimate Joker (Poland), documentary
Directed by Krysztof Dzieciolowski
Sweet Milky Corn (Kazakhstan), documentary
Directed by Aizhan Kassymbek
I Don’t Want (Macedonia), documentary
Directed by Hanis Bagashov