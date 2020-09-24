Cinemas Reopen in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: The only multiplex cinema in North Macedonia, Cineplexx will reopen its doors on 24 September 2020, more than six months after the closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This follows the Government's decision to allow the reopening of cinemas under the Protocol for organisation of events, adopted on 22 September 2020.

This decision affects also the reopening of the theatres, opera performances, ballet performances, film screenings, multimedia projects, festivals and other cultural events.

With only open-air cinemas and occasional drive-in cinemas during the summer, Macedonian cinemas had to remain closed due to concerns of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, that advised against crowded air-conditioned venues. According to the adopted protocols, the number of the spectators must not exceed 30% of the cinema’s capacity and the wearing of masks is mandatory, as well as keeping a physical distance of 1.5 meters.

Cineplexx put out an appeal to spectators to respect the measures aimed at protecting public health, that are published on their website. The largest exhibitor in North Macedonia, with over 70% of market share, will restart with such premieres as Tenet and After We Collided (Blitz Film and Video Distribution).

In the last three months only three open-air cinemas have been operating in the entire country - Cinemateque of North Macedonia, Youth Cultural Center that runs Cinema Milenium and Cinema Frosina, and 3D Cinema Bitola. Following the protocols, 3D Cinema Bitola will most likely return from 1 October 2020 in their closed cinema hall, which has 840 seats but with the new protocols will be able to accept only 250 spectators.

Cinemas had cancelled all screenings and closed their doors by 11 March 2020 when the number of cases in the country reached nine.