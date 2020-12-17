North Macedonia Approves Financial Support for Film Workers

SKOPJE: The Government of North Macedonia approved financial support for film workers affected by COVID-19 at its 11 December 2020 session. The new package of measures includes 24,948,000 MKD / 404,529 EUR for artists and film workers, among others.

A total of 462 beneficiaries will receive from 235 EUR to 350 EUR depending on their income for a period of three months. They may apply through the call announced by the Ministry of Culture.

Additionally, film workers can also qualify for one-time financial support to buy domestic products and services in the amount of 6,000 MKD / 97 EUR per person.

The list of film workers-beneficiaries of this Law will be prepared by the Public Revenue Office using data from the Ministry of Culture, in cooperation with the North Macedonia Film Agency. The Ministry of Culture had announced a public call for the preparation of a list of artists and other persons engaged in cultural activities on 9 December 2020.

Film workers will temporarily be able to access funds to alleviate hardship while the film and TV production continue to operate under the COVID-19 Film Production Guidelines. Cinemas remain open at 30% capacity. Since the reopening at the end of September, wearing masks has been compulsory, as well as keeping a physical distance of 1.5 meters.