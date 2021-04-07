Cinemas in North Macedonia Close Again

SKOPJE: Most cinemas in North Macedonia closed their doors on 6 April 2021 following the Government's decision to impose additional restrictive measures until 20 April to curb COVID-19 infections.

All bars and restaurants, sports and training centres will be closed for the next two weeks, except delivery services. Both indoor and outdoor public gatherings are limited to four people. Most other businesses and facilities are permitted to operate provided they implement certain hygiene and social distancing measures. Facemasks must be worn in indoor and outdoor public spaces and in areas where social distancing is not possible.

The measures don't impose a direct ban on cinemas, but most of the cinemas, like 3D Cinema Bitola and the Cinematheque of North Macedonia, decided to close due to the new nationwide nighttime curfew from 8 pm to 5 am local time the next day, and in the interest of protecting public health.

The only multiplex cinema in the country Cineplexx remains open working part-time until 6 pm five days a week excluding Monday and Wednesday.

The government took the decision amid the new resurgence of both Coronavirus cases and deaths as the state is battling against another wave of the pandemic. About 300 people diagnosed with COVID-19 lost their lives over the past week in North Macedonia and 1,744 patients are treated in hospitals, announced the Ministry of Health on 6 April 2021.

This is the second time Macedonian cinemas have been shuttered as a result of the pandemic. Cinemas were closed from 11 March until 24 September 2020 when they reopened working at 30% of their capacity.