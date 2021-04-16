PRODUCTION: Macedonian Director Goce Cvetanovski in Postproduction with Debut Feature

SKOPJE: The debut feature by Goce Cvetanovski The Day of the Woman / Denot na zenata , produced by White River Films, is currently in postproduction and opting for a physical festival premiere in the autumn/winter of 2021.

The socially engaged crime thriller written by Cvetanovski revolves around a journalist Eleni, who works on a story about sex slavery. Few years after her best friend became victim to sex trafficking, she plots an undercover operation in order to expose the criminal network. But as her accomplices draw closer to the boss, the situation gets out of control and they struggle to get out alive.

The film was shot for 28 days in October 2020 on locations in Skopje and Kumanovo with a budget of 400,000 EUR. It was the second Macedonian feature to be filmed following the new COVID-19 filming protocols.

The cast includes Slagjana Vujosevic, Musa Isufi, Ismail Kasumi, Katerina Kocevska, Damjan Cvetanovski, Eleni Dekidis, Egzona Salihu.

Fejmi Daut, one of the DoPs of the double Oscar nominee Honeyland / Medena zemja by Tamara Kotevska and Ljubomir Stefanov (produced by Tris Films), is lensing.

The Day of the Woman is produced by Goce Cvetanovski through White River Films aka Makedonska krepost, along with Driton Ramadani and Bogdan Joncevski from City Star production. It is supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency.

Goce Cvetanovski is also in postproduction with the Macedonian first feature animated film John Vardar vs. the Galaxy, produced by Lynx Animation Studios .

Production Information:

Producer:

White River Films aka Makedonska krepost

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Goce Cvetanovski

Scriptwriter: Goce Cvetanovski

DoP: Fejmi Daut

Editor: Goce Cvetanovski

Set designer: Dejan Gjosevski

Costumes: Zaklina Krstevska

Make-up: Zaneta Dimitrievska

Sound: Dejan Spasovski

Cast: Slagjana Vujosevic, Musa Isufi, Ismail Kasumi, Katerina Kocevska, Damjan Cvetanovski, Eleni Dekidis, Egzona Salihu