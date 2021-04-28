Macedonian TV Series Zoki Poki Sold to Serbia

SKOPJE: The children series Zoki Poki has been sold to the Radio Television of Serbia (RTS). The rights for the series were also acquired for Denmark and Finland, in addition to the Swedish broadcaster SVT and its Norwegian counterpart NRK.

The British distributor Videoplugger has recently sold the 10-episode series to the Finnish Broadcasting Company YLE as well as the Danish Broadcasting Corporation DR.

Zoki Poki is based on a Macedonian book of the same name by Olivera Nikolova and it premiered on 4 May 2020 on the Macedonian Radio Television. It is centered around young Zoki, who ponders life as it happens along with his three friends.

The series is produced by Kino Oko in coproduction with the Macedonian Radio Television, and it was backed with 309,000 EUR / 19 m MKD by the North Macedonia Film Agency. The show was written by Sasho Kokolanov and Biljana Crvenkovska, and it was directed by Aleksandar Popovski, Marija Alchevska, Darijan Pejovski and Radovan Petrovik.

A new second season of the series is planned but its shooting is uncertain due to lack of funding.

“The broadcasting on these important national televisions in Scandinavia and neighbouring Serbia is an achievement that is of historical significance for the Macedonian cinematography. But despite the great international success, the shooting of the second season is still uncertain”, producer Robert Naskov said.