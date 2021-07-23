FESTIVALS: Hive Wins Best Film at Cinedays European Film Festival 2021

SKOPJE: Hive by Blerta Basholli, a coproduction between Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia and Albania, won the Golden Star, the main prize in the Official Competition of the 20th Cinedays Festival of European Film , which took place 15-21 July 2021.

The jury composed of Croatian actor Slavko Sobin, Turkish producer Zeynep Atakan, and LUX Prize member Marisella Rosetti, chose to award the Turkish film It's All About Peace and Harmony directed by Nesimi Yetik with the Golden Sun award for best film in the SEE programme. The winners were chosen from the nine competition films.

More than 40 films were screened at the 20th edition of the festival, which was held four months earlier than its regular November dates, with a reduced programme lasting fewer days.

The festival was supported by the North Macedonia Film Agency, City of Skopje and Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of North Macedonia.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS:

Official Competition:

Golden Star (Best Film):

Hive (Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia, Albania)

Directed by Blerta Basholli

Produced by Industria Film (Kosovo), Iköne Studio (Kosovo), Alb sky Film Production (Albania), Black Cat Production (North Macedonia)

SEE Programme:

Golden Sun (Best Film):

It's All About Peace and Harmony / Dirlik duzenlik (Turkey)

Directed by Nesimi Yetik