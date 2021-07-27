GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces First Film Production Grants for 2021

Directors Kosara Mitic and Marjan Gavrilovski will shoot their films 19 (produced by Black Cat Production) and The Ants Rule the World (produced by Time Lapse), supported with 373,983 EUR / 23 m MKD and 243,902 EUR / 15 m MKD, respectively.
The four minority feature films include Paviljon / Pavillion by Dino Mustafić (coproduced by Krug Film), Planet 7693 by Gojko Berkuljan (coproduced by Skopje Film Studio), Dancing with shadows by Pluton Vasi (coproduced by Dardania Film), and Debora by Arlinda Morina (coproduced by Machina Production).
