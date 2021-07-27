GRANTS: North Macedonia Announces First Film Production Grants for 2021

SKOPJE: The North Macedonia Film Agency distributed 1,160,975 EUR / 71,400,000 MKD within the first grant call deadline in 2021 for production grants for feature, short, animation films, and documentaries. The Agency supported two debut feature films as majority productions, four minority coproductions, two majority long documentaries, two minority long documentaries, and eleven short films.

Directors Kosara Mitic and Marjan Gavrilovski will shoot their films 19 (produced by Black Cat Production) and The Ants Rule the World (produced by Time Lapse), supported with 373,983 EUR / 23 m MKD and 243,902 EUR / 15 m MKD, respectively.

The four minority feature films include Paviljon / Pavillion by Dino Mustafić (coproduced by Krug Film), Planet 7693 by Gojko Berkuljan (coproduced by Skopje Film Studio), Dancing with shadows by Pluton Vasi (coproduced by Dardania Film), and Debora by Arlinda Morina (coproduced by Machina Production).

