Macedonian Minority Coproduction Hive Selected as Kosovan Oscar Candidate

SKOPJE: Hive by Blerta Basholli, a coproduction between Kosovo, Switzerland, North Macedonia and Albania, has been selected as Kosovo’s candidate for the 94th Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences award in the Best International Feature Film category.

Basholli’s debut feature had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival 2021, becoming the first film in the history of the festival that won three main awards: the Grand Jury Prize, the Audience Award and the Directing Award – in the World Cinema Dramatic Competition.

The story of a woman (played by Yllka Gashi) whose husband went missing after a Serbian massacre in 1999 and who is starting her own business in a misogynistic society is produced by Industria Film (Kosovo), Iköne Studio (Kosovo), Alva Film (Switzerland), Alb Sky Film Production (Albania) and Black Cat Production (North Macedonia).

The film was supported by the Kosovan Cinematographic Center (KCC), the Switzerland Federal Office for Culture FOC and Cineforom, the North Macedonia Film Agency and the Albanian National Center of Cinematography.