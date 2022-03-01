New Minister of Culture Appointed in North Macedonia

SKOPJE: Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska, MP, Doctor of Science, former Vice Dean of the Faculty of Pedagogy in Bitola, has been appointed as Minister of Culture of North Macedonia by the Parliament. She had been nominated by the new Macedonian PM Dimitar Kovacevski.

Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska is one of the five vice presidents of the Social Democratic Union (SDSM), and she was elected to that position by the central committee of the party.

"I am ready for the challenges and to face the problems, but also for the beauty and the progress that culture brings as a strong unifying element in every society. I sincerely believe that together we will achieve new goals and successes with lasting values," said Kostadinovska-Stojcevska to the press on her first day as Minister of Culture.

Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska was born on 20 February 1986 in Bitola. She has a PhD in English Language from the Faculty of Pedagogy, UKLO - Bitola. From 2009 to 2012 she was a lecturer in English at the Faculty of Pedagogy in Bitola. From 2011-2012 she was a lecturer in English at the Agency for Electronic Communications in Bitola. As a Member of the Parliament of the Republic of North Macedonia, she was a member of several committees: the Committee on Education, Science and Sports, the Committee on Labour and Social Policy, and the Committee on European Affairs.

In the past years she was a member of the parliamentary groups for cooperation with Belgium and the United Kingdom. She is also a member of the Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with the Parliament of Hungary, as well as the Parliamentary Group for Cooperation with the Parliament of the Czech Republic.

Bisera Kostadinovska-Stojcevska was appointed on 16 January 2022 and she officially took over ministerial duties from Irena Stefoska on 17 January 2022.