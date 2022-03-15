Videoplugger Picks Up Macedonian Animated Series Bibi’s World

SKOPJE: The British distributor Videoplugger has picked up the popular Macedonian children’s animated series Bibi’s World / Svetotna Bibi, aimed at 4-6-year-olds.

Videoplugger has the exclusive right to distribute the 26-episode animated series worldwide except for North Macedonia, Serbia, Albania and Kosovo, where the rights are held by the production company Bibi’s world LLC.

The series focuses on Bibi, a know-it-all girl who loves nature and animals. Together with her best friend Bobby and their alien friends Zazzy and Zina, they have inspiring adventures that teach how to make the world a better place. Every episode is a fun adventure, narrated by Bibi herself, with the moral of the story seen and explained through the eyes of a child.

The main characters’ voices belong to Macedonian actors Slagjana Vujosevic, Sashko Kocev, Nikola Ristanovski and Sashka Dimitrovska. The series was produced by Stojche Gjorgjiev, Zharko Stojanoski and Marjan Aleksovski through Bibi’s world LLC. Biljana S. Crvenkovska is the main scriptwriter, Mihajlo Dimitrievski is the art director and Goce Cvetanovski from Lynx Animation Studios is a creative consultant.

The first episode of the series premiered in North Macedonia on 14 October 2018 on the dedicated YouTube channel, followed by a TV premiere on 23 February 2020 on the Macedonian Radio Television.

The show was selected among best educational animated projects of 2020 in Europe at the Cartoon 360 festival in Lille, France.