PRODUCTION: Montenegrin Director Ivan Marinović Preps Forever Hold Your Peace

PODGORICA: Montenegrin writer/director Ivan Marinović is currently in preparation with the farcical comedy Forever Hold Your Peace / Živi i zdravi, which he plans to start shooting on 13 May 2022. The film is a coproduction between Montenegro, Serbia, the Czech Republic, Croatia, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

Two days before the wedding the bride says she will not do it. Even if everything is ready and everyone knows about it. Leso, the merciless patriarch of the groom's family, offers this to the rebellious bride: do the bloody wedding, act it out, and then go wherever you want the next day. She accepts. The offended groom still hopes she will stay.

The cast includes Tihana Lazović, Goran Slavić, Momčilo Pićurić, Goran Bogdan, Snježana Šiškov Sinovčić, Dejan Đonović, Mirjana Joković and Dragana Dabović.

The film is produced by Marija Stojanović and Ivan Marinović through Montenegrin Adriatic Western in coproduction with Marija Stojanović through Serbian Sense Production, Veronika Kuhrova and Michal Kračmer through Czech AnalogVision, Ankica Jurić Tilić through Croatian Kinorama, Dejan Krajčevski through Macedonian Krug Film and Jožko Rutar through Slovenian Spok Film.

The project is supported by the Film Centre of Montenegro, Film Center Serbia, the Czech Film Fund, the Croatian Audiovisual Centre (HAVC), the North Macedonia Film Agency, the Slovenian Film Centre, Creative Europe MEDIA, SeeCinema Network, Eurimages, Porto Novi, the Touristic Organisation of Herceg Novi and the Municipality of Herceg Novi. The budget has not been disclosed yet.

The shooting will start on 13 May and will wrap on 23 June 2022, after 33 shooting days.

Filming takes place on location in Montenegro, in the towns of Herceg Novi and Igalo, as well as on the Luštica peninsula, producer Marija Stojanović told FNE.

The film is expected to be finished in March 2023 with the premiere set for May 2023. No sales agent is attached to the project yet.

Forever Hold Your Peace is the winner of XIII Krzysztof Kieslowski ScripTeast Award.

This is Marinović’s second film. His debut feature The Black Pin (2016) was also produced by Adriatic Western.

Production Information:

Producer:

Adriatic Western (Montenegro)

Coproducers:

Sense Production (Serbia)

AnalogVision (Czech Republic)www.analog.vision

Kinorama (Croatia)

Krug Film (North Macedonia)

Spok Film (Slovenia)

Credits:

Director: Ivan Marinović

Scriptwriter: Ivan Marinović

DoP: Dominik Istenič

Editor: Michal Reich

Production designer: Dragana Baćović

Costume designer: Magdalena Klašnja

Cast: Tihana Lazović, Goran Slavić, Momčilo Pićurić, Goran Bogdan, Snježana Šiškov Sinovčić, Dejan Đonović, Mirjana Joković, Dragana Dabović