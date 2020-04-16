fne corona 2

 

Kids Kino Industry Announces Call for Projects Featured

2020-04-16

WARSAW: The 4th edition of the Kids Kino Industry (previously known as Warsaw Kids Film Forum), an international pitching forum for films and series aimed at a young audience, is accepting submissions from 20 April until 5 June 2020. The event will take place 30 September - 2 October 2020 in Warsaw during the Kids Kino International Film Festival.

The pitching forum is accepting animations, documentaries, live-action and transmedia projects from Poland and Europe in development or at an early production stage (works in progress) and projects that already have a producer and a script writer (a director is not compulsory).

The three-day programme of the Kids Kino Industry consists of a first conference day called the Inspiration Day, used to present case studies of the most interesting coproductions for children, cross media approach to telling stories, building a marketing campaign, online distribution and analysing the European audiovisual market for children. Beside the conference part, the programme also includes workshops, masterclasses and a networking game with producers.

The second and third days of the Industry are dedicated to the pitching of around 25 selected projects (series and full-length films – live action, animated and documentary) and individual meetings of the participants with an international group of decision makers.

