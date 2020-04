WARSAW: The 4th edition of Kids Kino Industry, formerly known as Warsaw Kids Film Forum, is accepting projects through 5 June 2020.

Kids Kino Industry is the industry part of the Kids Kino International Film Festival and will take place between 30 September and 2 October.

Eligible projects include projects from Poland and Europe that are in development or in early production. The projects should have a producer and scriptwriter attached. Animated, documentary, live-action and transmedia feature films and TV projects will be considered.