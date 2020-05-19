Join ScripTeast for their Gala Awards Ceremony Online Live

The 14th edition of ScripTeast invites you to join them for their gala awards ceremony which takes place 20 May at 20:00 CET and for the first time it is held online. You are all invited. Login to your Facebook account to join in the fun.





ScripTeast is often called one of the most effective training programmes for screenwriters in Europe, as it can boast the highest percentage of its scripts making it onto the screen. Of 160 screenplays participating so far, 52 were produced or are currently in production. A total of 227 screenwriters from 17 countries have so far worked on 160 projects. In previous years, the last session of the programme took place in Cannes. This time, the entire event, including the award ceremony, will take place online.