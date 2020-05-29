Polish Association of Studio Cinemas Launches Virtual Cinema Project

MOJEeKINO.PL is a virtual cinema project in which dozens of arthouse cinemas from all over Poland - from Bochnia to Darłowo and from Sokołów Podlaski to Gorzów Wielkopolski - will present their repertoires in dedicated rooms.



“It was very important for us that during the outbreak of the coronavirus, arthouse cinema fans would still have access to culture. To meet the needs of experiencing and experiencing high culture together, we decided to create the MOJEeKINO.pl project,” says Marlena Gabryszewska, president of the Association of Studio Cinemas. “What's more, people who have not used the services of studio cinemas so far, e.g. because of the distance, will now be able to watch the awaited works without moving from home.”



The viewer will be able to enter from the level of your favorite cinema website or from the mojeekino.pl website and then, after choosing the cinema, buy a ticket that will cost 3.3 EUR / 15 PLN and will be active from 20:30 to an hour after the screening. The cash from the purchase is to go to the selected cinema.



The platform is also co-created by distributors cooperating with studio cinemas: Aurora Films, Against Gravity, Hagi, Galapagos, Spectator, Next Film, and the New Horizons Association. The project partners are: Polish Film Academy, Polish Producers Alliance and Culture Without Barriers Foundation. The project is implemented with the support of the Polish Film Institute.