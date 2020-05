Everyone Has a Summer by Tomasz Jurkiewicz

WARSAW: The New Horizons IFF will present five Polish films at the online edition of Marche du Film Goes to Cannes on 22 June 2020.

The films are all in their final stages and will be completed within the coming months.

The projects include Everyone Has a Summer directed by Tomasz Jurkiewicz, The Moths by Piotr Stasik, Wika! by Agnieszka Zwiefka, The Horse Tail by Justyna-Luczaj-Salej, and The Last Mission by Jacek Blawut.

