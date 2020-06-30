PRODUCTION: Jan Komasa in Development with English-language Debut

WARSAW: Jan Komasa, the director of the Academy Award nominated film Corpus Christi, is working on his first English language film, Anniversary. The film will be a post-apocalyptic drama with an international crew and cast, produced by Nick Wechsler, Steve Schwartz and Paula Mae Schwartz.

"I am working on an intimate project about my biggest personal nightmare. It will tell about a group of loving people who will face the destructive and inevitable strength ... of a social virus," Komasa said.

The script for Anniversary will be written by Lori Rosene-Gambino. Another project Rosene-Gambino is working on is The Murderer Among Us, about the famous German director Fritz Lang. Komasa is also associated with that project.

"I was delighted when I got the script for Lori's film about Lang. Tracking all these rigorously studied elements of the life of the legendary German filmmaker was both intriguing and revealing. I knew that I had to meet Lori and I am excited about the opportunity to work with her on the film Anniversary,” Komasa added.

The shooting will take place in 2021. Further details on the production have not yet been announced.