Polish Film School Launches Talent Resource Agency

KATOWICE: The Kieslowski Film School located in Katowice has announced the launch of Film Proxy, an initiative to promote Polish below-the-line talent.

Film Proxy will organise a series of free events with curated match-making for producers with talent in the fields of cinematography, editing, sound, animation and special effects. The goal of Film Proxy is to make connections between international and local professional audiovisual producers, production houses and directors, and emerging Polish film talent. Participation is free of charge to the talent.