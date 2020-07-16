FESTIVALS: Gdynia Sets Dates for 2020 Festival

GDYNIA: The hybrid 45th edition of the Polish Feature Film Festival in Gdynia will take place from 9 to 14 November 2020. Film screenings will take place without the participation of the audience.

"In order to meet the expectations of the film industry, the Organizing Committee of the Polish Film Festival unanimously decided to organise the 45th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia this year. The event will take place from 9 to 14 November 2020 in a hybrid form" the Polish Film Institute informed the media.

According to the new, preliminary concept, the competition films will be shown to journalists, but without the participation of the audience. The press conferences accompanying the projections with the participation of the creators will be broadcast online. The event was originally scheduled for September 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic forced the organisers to reschedule. Initially, the decision was made to move the festival to 2021, in June it was agreed that the 45th edition of the FPFF will take place in 2020.

On 1 May 2020, it was announced that Tomasz Kolankiewicz won the competition for the Artistic Director of the Polish Film Festival in Gdynia. This position was restored as part of the organisational reform of the festival, carried out as a result of extensive consultations with the Polish filmmakers’ community.