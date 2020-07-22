PRODUCTION: End of The World or Kogel Mogel 4 in Production

WARSAW: The fourth part of the Polish box office hit comedy series Kogel Mogel started shooting in Warsaw mid-July 2020 with plans of release in Polish cinemas in January 2021. Ilona Łepkowska is again the scriptwriter, but this time the director is Anna Wieczur-Bluszcz.

MTL Maxfilm is producing. The film received financial support from the Polish Film Institute (www.pisf.pl), but the final budget has not yet been announced.

The cast of The End of the World or Kogel Mogel 4 will again include Grażyna Błęcka-Kolska, Nikodem Rozbicki, Aleksandra Hamkało, Katarzyna Łaniewska, Ewa Kasprzyk, Zdzisław Wardejn, Maciej Zakościelny and Katarzyna Skrzynecka. New actors are also to appear in the film, including Karol Strasburger.

The previous part of the saga, Miszmasz czyli Kogel Mogel 3 (www.mtlmaxfilm.pl), was one of the most watched films in 2019, with 2.39 m admissions. The film was also released internationally in 16 countries including USA, Canada, UK, Germany, Sweden and Spain.

The premiere is planned for January 2021.

Production Information:

Producer:

MTL Maxfilm (Poland)

www.mtl-maxfilm.pl

Credits:

Director: Anna Wieczur-Bluszcz

Screenwriter: Ilona Łepkowska

Cast: Grażyna Błęcka-Kolska, Nikodem Rozbicki, Aleksandra Hamkało, Katarzyna Łaniewska, Ewa Kasprzyk, Zdzisław Wardejn, Maciej Zakościelny, Katarzyna Skrzynecka