03-08-2020

Polish/Swedish Coproduction Sweat Acquired by MUBI

WARSAW: Magnus von Horn’s sophomore feature Sweat has been acquired by the streaming platform MUBI for USA, Latin America, India and Turkey. This Polish/Swedish coproduction was selected in Cannes 2020 Official Selection. The Warsaw-based New Europe Film Sales is handling the sales.

Sweat recounts three days in the life of fitness motivator Sylwia Zając, played by Magdalena Koleśnik, whose presence on social media has made her a celebrity. Although she has hundreds of thousands of followers, is surrounded by loyal employees and admired by acquaintances, she is looking for true intimacy.

The film is produced by Lava Films and coproduced by Zentropa Sweden, Film I Väst, Canal Plus, EC1 Łódź– Miasto Kultury, Opus Film, and DI Factory, with the support of the Polish Film Institute, the Swedish Film Institute, and the Creative Europe’s Media  programme.

Sweat was previously sold to France.

