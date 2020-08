GDYNIA: The 45 th Polish Film Festival in Gdynia will take place from 8 to 12 December 2020. Among the new events at the festival will be the launch of a third competition section for micro-budget films.

This new section will focus on works produced in accordance with the principles of the Polish Film Institute Operational Programme for Film Production

The other competition sections are the Main Competition and the Short Film Competition.

The Organising Committee of the festival also sent an official request to the Minister of Culture and National Heritage to appoint Tomasz Kolankiewicz as the new Artistic Director of the festival, after earlier winning the contest for this position.