PRODUCTION: Creators of Loving Vincent in Production on New Film The Peasants

WARSAW: The BreakThru Films animation studio, known for Loving Vincent and Peter and the Wolf, is starting the shooting for a new project The Peasants directed by Dorota Kobiela, based on the novel by Nobel prize winner Władysław Stanisław Reymont.

The plot of The Peasants is set against the background of changing seasons and seasonal field work, the fate of the Boryna family and the beautiful, mysterious Jagna. The film will be realised in the painting animation technique, which was highly praised in the previous production of the studio, Loving Vincent.

BreakThru Films is producing this project with a planned budget of 4.5 m EUR / 20 m PLN, with 910,407 EUR / 4 m EUR of production financing from the Polish Film Institute.

“We will shoot the scenes with the actors at first, the shoot will last 36 days. Then we will paint each frame by hand as an oil painting. To achieve this, over 50 painters working in three studios will take part in the project: the main one in Sopot, Serbia and the Ukraine,” explained Tomasz Wochniak, line producer of BreakThru Films studio.

The film will be based on paintings from the Young Poland period, which perfectly reflect the mood of the novel. On the big screen there will be interpretations of works by such artists as Józef Chełmoński, Ferdynand Ruszczyc and Leon Wyczółkowski.



The music for the film will be created by the award-winning producer Łukasz L.U.C. Rostkowski. As part of the international Rebel Babel Film Orchestra, the composer creates a special Slavic collective of folk musicians who, just like painters, use traditional means (folk instruments and singing) to create a magical and analogue landscape that complements the beauty of the painted pictures. The role of Jagna will be played by Kamila Urzędowska, who will be accompanied by Mirosława Baka, Sonia Mietelica, Robert Gulaczyk, Ewa Kasprzyk, Andrzej Konopka, Małgorzata Kożuchowska and Julia Wieniawa.



The premiere of The Peasants is planned for 2022. The film's distributor in Poland will be NEXT FILM.

Production information:

Producer:

BreakThru Films

Credits:

Director: Dorota Kobiela

Producer: Tomasz Wochiak

Music: Łukasz L.U.C. Rostkowski

Cast: Kamila Urzędowska,Mirosława Baka, Sonia Mietelica, Robert Gulaczyk, Ewa Kasprzyk, Andrzej Konopka, Małgorzata Kożuchowska, Julia Wieniawa