FNE at Warsaw FF 2020: Poland's Magnesia in Warsaw FF 2020 Competition

WARSAW: Maciej Bochniak’s second feature film Magnesia screens in the international competition of the 36th Warsaw Film Festival , running through 18 October 2020.

The feature film produced by Aurum Film is a mixture of detective story, comedy and western, with music composed by Jan A.P. Kaczmarek, who won an Academy Award for Marc Foster’s Finding Neverland (2004).

The story is set in the Polish-Soviet borderland, at the turn of the 1920s and 1930s. After the death of the gang leader and head of the family, the power in the criminal Lewenfisz clan passes into the hands of his daughter, Róża. Together with her sisters, she continues her father's shady business and does everything to resist the growing Soviet bandits, led by the conservative Lew.

Maciej Bochniak co-wrote the script together with Mateusz Kościukiewicz. The cast of popular actors includes Maja Ostaszewska, Borys Szyc, Andrzej Chyra, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Dawid Ogrodnik, Magdalena Boczarska and Agata Kulesza.

The shooting took place in the summer of 2019.

The budget is 2.2 m EUR / 9.7 m PLN, of which 501,000 EUR / 2.5 m PLN is covered by production support from the Polish Film Institute.

Kino Świat will release the film domestically. The film was originally scheduled to open on 2 October.

Production Information:

Producer:

Aurum Film (Poland)

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Credits:

Director: Maciej Bochniak

Screenwriters: Maciej Bochniak, Mateusz Kościukiewicz

DoP: Paweł Chorzępa

Costumes: Dorota Roqueplo

Music: Jan A.P. Kaczmarek

Cast: Maja Ostaszewska, Andrzej Chyra, Mateusz Kościukiewicz, Dawid Ogrodnik, Magdalena Boczarska, Agata Kulesza