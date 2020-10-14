TVP Documentary Channel to Launch in November

WARSAW: The TVP Dokument channel of Telewizja Polska will begin broadcasting on 19 November 2020, available via satellite and cable networks. Tomasz Piechal, the current head of the documentary department of TVP, will head the new station. Piechal has worked at TVP since 2018.

The station will show archival productions of Telewizja Polska, including classics of the Polish school of documentary and reportage, along with contemporary programming. The channel will be broadcast in HD quality. TVP also plans to broadcast TVP Document via digital terrestrial television.

Telewizja Polska currently broadcasts six thematic channels: TVP Info, TVP Kultura, TVP Historia, TVP Entertainment, TVP ABC (available on digital terrestrial television) and TVP Seriale (available via satellite and cable).



Telewizja Polska has been planning the launch of TVP Dokument for five years. The National Broadcasting Council granted a license for such a station to the broadcaster in 2013, with the proviso that it must be launched 18 months from the date the license was granted. The station was to start in August 2014, but the president at that time, Juliusz Braun, decided to postpone it until it was known how the eighth terrestrial broadcasting multiplex would be developed.