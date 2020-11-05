FESTIVALS: EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020 Goes Online

WARSAW: EnergaCAMERIMAGE 2020 has announced that it will take place entirely online, following the restrictions put in place by the Polish government due to COVID-19.

Several star guests, including Viggo Mortensen, Johnny Depp and Vittorio Storaro, had already confirmed their in-person attendance at the festival, which was scheduled to take place in Torun, 14 – 24 November 2020. The festival said it had been expecting 1,000 cinematographers and film students from around the world.

Festival director Marek Żydowicz said in a statement: “The decision has filled us with pain, but also understanding. At the same time, we appeal to all creators of culture to find strength and survive the necessary restrictions. Only in this way can we prevent the suffering and death of many people.”